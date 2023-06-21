Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

