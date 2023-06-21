5,576 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

