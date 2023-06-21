Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

