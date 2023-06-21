Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.