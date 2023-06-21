Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

META opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

