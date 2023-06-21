112,014 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

