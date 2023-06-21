Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.44 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $270.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.28. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

