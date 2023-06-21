8,552 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $122.65 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.00.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

