Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

