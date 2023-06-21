Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 3,556 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

