The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.84. The company has a market capitalization of $303.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

