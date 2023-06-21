TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,446 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

