BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

HD stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.09 and its 200 day moving average is $303.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

