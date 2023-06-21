Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

NYSE:LIN opened at $368.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

