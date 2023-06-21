180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

