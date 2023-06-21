American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.60 and traded as low as C$2.42. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 18,725 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.97.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

