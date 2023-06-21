SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.18. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

SMG Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

