Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.96

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.96 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.23). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 80,979 shares.

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.05. The company has a market cap of £111.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,216.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Anglo Asian Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23,333.33%.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

