Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.61. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 64,100 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.63.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

About Biomerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

