Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.61. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 64,100 shares changing hands.
Biomerica Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.63.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%.
Institutional Trading of Biomerica
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
See Also
