Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.56

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.56 and traded as low as $186.00. Alexander’s shares last traded at $187.11, with a volume of 12,800 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading

