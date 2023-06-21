IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.39

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $14.01. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 25,100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 15.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. IF Bancorp accounts for 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.45% of IF Bancorp worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

