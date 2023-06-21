Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $891.17

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 891.17 ($11.40) and traded as low as GBX 862 ($11.03). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 862 ($11.03), with a volume of 11,435 shares traded.
Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 861.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 890.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,743.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09.
Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,826.09%.
Insider Activity at Lok’nStore Group
Lok’nStore Group Company Profile
Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.
See Also
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.