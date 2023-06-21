Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $891.17

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 891.17 ($11.40) and traded as low as GBX 862 ($11.03). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 862 ($11.03), with a volume of 11,435 shares traded.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 861.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 890.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,743.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,826.09%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £89,900 ($115,035.19). In related news, insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.24), for a total value of £10,000,000 ($12,795,905.31). Also, insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.50), for a total value of £89,900 ($115,035.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,267,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,310,900. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

