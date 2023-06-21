American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.63

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.63 and traded as low as $19.96. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 880.72% and a return on equity of 45.01%.

In other American Realty Investors news, Director Bradford A. Phillips bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,315 shares in the company, valued at $126,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,535 shares of company stock worth $85,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

