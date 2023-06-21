Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.50

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.50 and traded as low as C$11.16. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 12,019 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$487.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 99.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.71 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 82.66% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.2600897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.36%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Further Reading

