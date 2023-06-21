Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.06. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 62,700 shares traded.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

