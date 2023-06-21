Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.06. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 62,700 shares traded.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.