First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.72

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and traded as high as $25.90. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 76,600 shares.

FMBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $65.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

