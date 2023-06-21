Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.48. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

