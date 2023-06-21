Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$1.92. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 5,038 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

