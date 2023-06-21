Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$1.92. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 5,038 shares trading hands.
Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.36.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
See Also
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.