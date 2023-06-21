Raymond James Weighs in on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CF. Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canaccord Genuity Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Shares of CF opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.80. The company has a market cap of C$809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

