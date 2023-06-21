Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 55 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $438.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

