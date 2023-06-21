Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.