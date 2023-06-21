Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 287,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,807,816 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.