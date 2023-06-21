CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 495 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $241.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 383.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average of $188.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

