CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE MO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

