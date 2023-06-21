First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $60,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,575,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,551,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

