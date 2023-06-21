Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000.

ESGE opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

