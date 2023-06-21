Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,813,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CP opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.