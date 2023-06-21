Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

