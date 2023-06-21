Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,127 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

