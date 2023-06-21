Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,474 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

