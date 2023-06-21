Wedmont Private Capital Has $662,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $119.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

