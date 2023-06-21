LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.