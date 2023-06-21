Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $331.31 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.67.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

