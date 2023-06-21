Wedmont Private Capital Has $825,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.73.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $781.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $767.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

