Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 62 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $482.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

