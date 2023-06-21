Wedmont Private Capital Sells 113 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $27,526.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,509 shares of company stock worth $8,854,561. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

