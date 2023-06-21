Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

