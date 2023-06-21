Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $134.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.