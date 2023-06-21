Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv stock opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

