Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PJP stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

